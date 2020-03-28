UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By 101 To 690 - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:50 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 101 to 690 - Ministry of Health

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Argentina has increased by 101 to 690 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 101 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 13 people have already died of the disease in Argentina.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 595,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 27,000 fatalities, according to the mentioned university.

