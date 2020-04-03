Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 132 to 1,265 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 132 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 1,265, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 132 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 1,265," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, 622 cases are imported ones, 398 more resulted from close contact with the infected people, while the other 103 are being investigated now.

The death toll has increased by four to 36 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with about 53,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.