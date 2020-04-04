UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By 88 To 1,353 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:00 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 88 to 1,353 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 88 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 1,353, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 88 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 1,353," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

According to the ministry, 656 cases are imported ones, while 444 more resulted from close contact with the infected people.

The death toll has increased by six to 42 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 58,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

