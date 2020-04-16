Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 128 to 2,571 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 128 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 2,571, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 128 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 2,571," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll has increased by three to 112 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 134,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.