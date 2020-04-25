Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 172 to 3,607 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 172 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 3,607, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 147 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

"Today, 172 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 3,607," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Friday.

The death toll has increased by nine to 176 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 195,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.