Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 143 to 4,428 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 143 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 4,428, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 158 new cases of the coronavirus disease and seven fatalities.

"Today, 143 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 4,428," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by three to 218 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 233,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.