Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 188 to 5,208 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 188 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 5,208, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina recorded 134 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

"Today, 188 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 5,208," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 263,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.