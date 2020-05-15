Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 255 to 7,134 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 255 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 7,134, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 255 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 7,134," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by nine to 353 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 302,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.