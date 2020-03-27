Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Rises to 329 - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:20 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Armenian Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Friday that the number of people who had contracted the coronavirus disease in the country had risen to 329 over the past day.

"Armenia confirmed 329 cases of coronavirus. Eighteen patients have recovered. One person died," the center said.

On Thursday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan confirmed the first death of a coronavirus patient in Armenia.

According to the ministry, a total of 311 people are currently receiving treatment, and as many as 1,625 have tested negative for the disease.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Georgia, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 81, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the country stated. A total of 13 people have recovered.

