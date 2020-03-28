Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Reaches 372 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in Armenia has risen to 372 over the past day, Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in Armenia has risen to 372 over the past day, Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Saturday.

Previous reports indicated that 329 people got infected with COVID-19 across the country. Moreover, on Thursday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan confirmed the first death of a coronavirus patient in Armenia.

"Armenia confirmed 372 COVID-19 cases, and 28 patients recovered.

One person died," the statement said.

According to the ministry, a total of 343 people are currently receiving treatment, and as many as 2,172 have tested negative for the disease.

The Kazakh authorities have registered 11 more COVID-19 cases in the country over the past day that brought the total toll to 204.

The Uzbek Health Ministry reported the second fatality case in the country, stating that the total toll had grown by 16 to 104.