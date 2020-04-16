Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Reaches 1,159 - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Armenia increased by 48 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to 1,159, the Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

"A total of 1,159 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, while 358 patients have been cured. Eighteen people have died," the health authorities said.

According to the ministry, 783 patients are currently receiving treatment and 9,632 people have already tested for the disease.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the authorities declared a state of emergency from March 16 to May 14.