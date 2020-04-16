UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Armenia Reaches 1,159 - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:11 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Reaches 1,159 - Health Authorities

The number of cases of the coronavirus in Armenia increased by 48 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to 1,159, the Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Armenia increased by 48 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to 1,159, the Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

"A total of 1,159 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, while 358 patients have been cured. Eighteen people have died," the health authorities said.

According to the ministry, 783 patients are currently receiving treatment and 9,632 people have already tested for the disease.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the authorities declared a state of emergency from March 16 to May 14.

Related Topics

Died Armenia March May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus Cases in Romania Rise by 491 to 7,707 ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Turkish Cypriot Authorities to Prom ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Repatriated Over 230,000 Nationals Since C ..

3 minutes ago

PML-N distributes coronavirus protection kits

3 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner confirms 3 new cases of COVID- ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.