Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Armenia Exceeds 1,200 - Health Authorities

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Armenia has increased by 42 over the past 24 hours bringing the total toll of those infected to 1,201, the Health Ministry's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

According to the statement, one patient died from the disease over the past day.

"A total of 1,201 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, while 408 patients have been cured. Nineteen people have died [in total]," the health authorities said.

According to the ministry, 780 patients are currently receiving treatment and 10,793 people have already been tested for the disease.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the authorities declared a state of emergency from March 16 to May 14.