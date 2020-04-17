UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Belarus Reaches 4,779 - Health Ministry

Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:16 PM

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Belarus has reached 4,799 with over 550 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Belarus has reached 4,799 with over 550 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the health authorities, so far, 342 patients have been cured and 42 others have died.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Vladimir Karanik told reporters that the number of infections among medical staff rose by 118 to 419, adding that the majority of them were not infected in the workplace.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that medical aid, including face masks and COVID-19 express tests, arrived from China in the country to help fight the pandemic.

