Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Belgium Rises By 1,702 To 10,836 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Belgium confirmed 1,702 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of infected people in the country to 10,836, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 78 people died over the given period and the total number of COVID-19 fatalities climbed to 431.

Earlier this week, Belgium extended the general lockdown for another two weeks until April 19 with the possibility of another extension until May 3.  

