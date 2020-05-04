UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Belgium Surpasses 50,000 - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Belgium has confirmed 361 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's total to 50,256, the national crisis response center said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Belgium has confirmed 361 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's total to 50,256, the national crisis response center said on Monday.

The number of fatalities has so far reached 7,924 with 80 of them being recorded over the past day. Meanwhile, 59 new patients have been hospitalized over the last 24 hours.

Currently, 3,044 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are in hospitals, including 655 in intensive care units.

According to the authorities, over the past day, 69 patients have been cured, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,378.

On Monday, the Belgian government started gradually relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions, although medical experts warn that social distancing should continue.

