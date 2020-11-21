UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Surpasses 6 Million - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:50 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Surpasses 6 Million - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 38,397 to 6,020,164  within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 552 to 168,613 people within the same period of time. The number of recovered patients has exceeded 5.4 million.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 35,918 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 606 new fatalities.

More Stories From World

