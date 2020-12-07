UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Surpasses 6.6 Million - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has exceeded 6.6 million, and 26,363 cases have been confirmed over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, 6,603,540 cases have been registered in Brazil since the beginning of the epidemic.

In the past 24 hours, doctors have recorded 313 deaths in Brazil due to coronavirus.

Overall, 176,941 patients died and nearly 5.8 million people recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the outbreak start.

More Stories From World

