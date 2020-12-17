Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Surpasses 7 Million - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 70,574 to 7,040,608 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 936 to 183,735 people within the same period of time. The number of recovered patients has exceeded 6.1 million.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 42,889 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 964 new fatalities.