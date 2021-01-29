Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Surpasses 9 Million - Ministry of Health

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 61,811 within the past 24 hours and reached 9,058,687, the Ministry of Health said.

The death from has risen by 1,386 to 221,547 within the same period of time, according to the ministry.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of cases after the United States and India, as well as second in terms of the deceased people following the United States.