Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Surpasses 10 Million - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 51,879 within the past 24 hours and reached 10,030,626, the Ministry of Health said.

The death toll has risen by 1,367 to 243,457 within the same period of time, according to the ministry.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of cases after the United States and India, as well as second in terms of the deceased people following the United States.