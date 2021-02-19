UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Surpasses 10 Million - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:30 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Surpasses 10 Million - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 51,879 within the past 24 hours and reached 10,030,626, the Ministry of Health said.

The death toll has risen by 1,367 to 243,457 within the same period of time, according to the ministry.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of cases after the United States and India, as well as second in terms of the deceased people following the United States.

Related Topics

India Same Brazil United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

2 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

3 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

3 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

3 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

3 hours ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.