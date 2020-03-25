Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Exceeds 2,000, Death Toll at 46 - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has exceeded 2,200 people, 46 people have died, the country's Health Ministry said on Twitter.

"As of March 24, a total of 2,201 cases were confirmed, 46 died," the ministry said.

A day earlier, the death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil was 34 people, 1,891 people were infected.

Brazil has registered the highest number of infections and deaths from COVID-19 among South American countries.