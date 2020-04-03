UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 1,074 To 7,910 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:30 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 1,074 to 7,910 - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Brazil has increased by 1,074 to 7,910 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 24 percent - or 58 people - to 299.

"7,910 cases have been confirmed, 299 people have died, the mortality rate stands at 3.

8 percent," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

Thursday has become the second day in a row with more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 51,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Same Brazil March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

18 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

18 minutes ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

1 hour ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.