Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 1,074 to 7,910 - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Brazil has increased by 1,074 to 7,910 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 24 percent - or 58 people - to 299.

"7,910 cases have been confirmed, 299 people have died, the mortality rate stands at 3.

8 percent," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

Thursday has become the second day in a row with more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 51,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.