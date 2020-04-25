Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 3,503 to 52,995 - Ministry of Health

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 3,503 to 52,995 within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 3,735 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

The death toll has risen by 357 to 3,670 people within the past 24 hours, 50 fatalities less than on the previous day.

More than 27,600 patients have already recovered from the disease, the ministry added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 195,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.