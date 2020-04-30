Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Nears 80,000 - Ministry of Health

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by about 9 percent - or 6,276 - to 78,162 within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 449 to 5,466 people within the same period of time.

More than 34,000 patients have already recovered from the disease, the ministry added.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 5,385 new cases of the coronavirus disease and record 474 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 226,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.