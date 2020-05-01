Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 7,218 to 85,380 - Ministry of Health

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by some 8 percent - or 7,218 - to 85,380 within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 435 to 5,901 people within the same period of time.

More than 35,000 patients have already recovered from the disease, the ministry added.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 6,276 new cases of the coronavirus disease and record 449 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 231,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.