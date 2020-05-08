Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 9,888 to 135,106 - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 9,888 to 135,106 within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 610 to 9,146 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 10,503 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 615 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with about 269,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.