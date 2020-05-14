UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 11,385 To 188,974 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:30 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 11,385 to 188,974 - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 11,385 to 188,974 within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 749 to 13,149 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 9,258 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 881 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 295,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

