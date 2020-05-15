Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 13,944 to 202,918 - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,944 to 202,918 within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 844 to 13,993 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 11,385 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 749 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 302,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.