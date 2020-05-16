Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 15,305 to 218,223 - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 15,305 to 218,223 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 824 to 14,817 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 13,944 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 844 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 306,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.