UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By 19,951 To 291,579 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 19,951 to 291,579 - Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 19,951 to 291,579 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 888 to 18,859 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 17,408 new cases of the coronavirus disease and record 1,179 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 326,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same Brazil March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

2 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

3 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

4 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.