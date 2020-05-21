Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 19,951 to 291,579 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 19,951 to 291,579 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 888 to 18,859 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 17,408 new cases of the coronavirus disease and record 1,179 new fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 326,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.