Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 32,188 to 995,377 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 32,188 to 995,377 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 1,269 to 46,510 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 34,918 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,282 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.1 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 446,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.