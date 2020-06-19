Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by 22,765 to 978,142 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 22,765 to 978,142 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 1,238 to 47,748 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 32,188 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,269 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.1 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 451,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.