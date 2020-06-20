UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Surpasses 1 Million - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 03:10 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Surpasses 1 Million - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has increased within the past 24 hours by 54,771 to 1,032,913, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has increased by 1,206 to 48,954 people within the same period of time.

Over 507,000 have recovered since the start of the outbreak, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Same Brazil Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

3 hours ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

4 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

4 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.