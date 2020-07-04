UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Surpasses 1.5 Million - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 03:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has increased within the past 24 hours by 42,223 to 1,539,081, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has increased by 1,290 to 63,174 people within the same period of time.

Over 868,000 have recovered since the start of the outbreak, the ministry added.

A day earlier, Brazil registered 48,105 new coronavirus cases and 1,252 fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.7 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 523,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

