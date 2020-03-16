Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Cambodia Rises to 12 - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cambodia has grown from eight to 12 over the past day, media reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to Khmer Time newspaper, the new cases include a 4-moth-old child of a French national who was previously tested positive for the disease, one Cambodian, who recently returned from France, and two other Cambodian nationals, who attended a religious congregation in Malaysia.

Only one of 12 patients ” a Chinese citizen who was the first confirmed patient in the country ” recovered and was discharged from a hospital, the media said.

All others have been isolated and are being treated in infectious departments of local hospitals.

On Saturday, the Cambodian government imposed entry ban for citizens of the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Iran. On Sunday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen signed a decree banning citizens from visiting the United States, European countries and Iran.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 153,000, with over 5,000 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization.