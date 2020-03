Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada More Than Doubles to 3,197 Since Monday

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada has increased to 3,197, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo told reporters on Wednesday

"In Canada, as of this moment, there are 3,197 cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths," Njoo said.

The number has more than doubled from the 1,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases announced on Monday.