Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada Rises to 16,653 - Health Canada

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada has risen to 16,653, more than 320 people have died, Health Canada reported.

It said 323 people had died.

Most coronavirus cases have been reported in the provinces of Quebec (8,580) and Ontario (4,347).

Monday's reports said 15,822 cases of COVID-19 and 293 deaths had been registered in Canada.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,347,800 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 74,800 deaths. More than 284,800 have recovered.