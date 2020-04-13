UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Canada Rises To 24,804 - Public Health Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada Rises to 24,804 - Public Health Agency

The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 24,804, updated data from the country's Public Health Agency revealed on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 24,804, updated data from the country's Public Health Agency revealed on Monday.

The virus-related death toll continues to mount and has reached 734, in large part due to sharp increase of fatalities in the province of Quebec.

Canada's Federal health authorities have cited the risk to long-term care facilities as an area of particular concern.

The province of Quebec continues to lead Canada in confirmed COVID-19 infections - 12,846, and now in the number of deaths due to the disease - 328.

According to Public Health Agency projections, 11,000 to 22,000 deaths are expected over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic at an infection rate of 2.5 to 5 percent of the total population. Up to 31,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected by April 16.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 1.87 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 115,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Canada Lead March April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

12 minutes ago

WHO Chief Says Hopes US to Continue Funding Organi ..

2 minutes ago

New York State Reports 671 More COVID-19 Fatalitie ..

2 minutes ago

Maldives Lifts COVID-19 Curfew in Capital City Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Health Care Watchdog: 55% of 74 COVID-19 O ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Ismail briefs governors meeting on steps to ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.