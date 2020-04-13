Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada Rises to 24,804 - Public Health Agency

The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 24,804, updated data from the country's Public Health Agency revealed on Monday

The virus-related death toll continues to mount and has reached 734, in large part due to sharp increase of fatalities in the province of Quebec.

Canada's Federal health authorities have cited the risk to long-term care facilities as an area of particular concern.

The province of Quebec continues to lead Canada in confirmed COVID-19 infections - 12,846, and now in the number of deaths due to the disease - 328.

According to Public Health Agency projections, 11,000 to 22,000 deaths are expected over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic at an infection rate of 2.5 to 5 percent of the total population. Up to 31,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected by April 16.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 1.87 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 115,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.