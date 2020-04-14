UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Canada Exceeds 26,000 - Public Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:09 PM

The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 26,163, while the virus-related death toll rose to 823, updated data from the Public Health Agency of Canada revealed on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 26,163, while the virus-related death toll rose to 823, updated data from the Public Health Agency of Canada revealed on Tuesday.

Long-term care facilities remain the biggest area of concern, with dozens of reported outbreaks in care homes across the country. Officials have warned that the disconcerting picture in these facilities could give rise to projected death rates.

The province of Quebec continues to have the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada - 13,557 - and 360 deaths related to the disease.

According to projections from Canada's Public Health Agency, 11,000 to 22,000 deaths are expected over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, at an infection rate of 2.5 to 5 percent of the total population. Data also revealed that up to 31,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected by April 16.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 1.94 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 1,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

