Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Canada Tops 28,300 - Health Canada

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:50 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada Tops 28,300 - Health Canada

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada has risen to 28,364, more than 1,000 people have died, Health Canada reported.

It said 1,010 people had died.

Most coronavirus cases have been reported in the provinces of Quebec (14,860) and Ontario (8,447).

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,914,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 123,000 people have died from the disease.

