Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada Tops 38,400 - Health Canada

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada has risen by over 1,000 to 38,413, more than 1,800 people have died, Health Canada reported.

It said 1,834 people had died.

Most coronavirus cases have been reported in the provinces of Quebec (20,126) and Ontario (11,735).

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,397,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 162,000 people have died from the disease.