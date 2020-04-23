UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Canada Tops 40,000 - Health Canada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada has risen to 40,179, more than 1,900 people have died, Health Canada reported.

It said 1,974 people had died.

Most coronavirus cases have been reported in the provinces of Quebec (20,965) and Ontario (12,245).

Earlier reports said 38,932 people had been infected and 1,871 had died.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,471,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 169,000 people have died from the disease.

