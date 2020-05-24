UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Canada Exceeds 83,600 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has increased by 1,141 over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's tally to 83,621, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 6,355 with 105 fatalities being recorded over the given period.

The province of Quebec accounts for more than half of all confirmed cases ” 46,838. It is followed by the province of Ontario with 25,040 cases.

Earlier this week, Canada and the United States agreed to extend border restrictions limiting non-essential trips for another 30 days until June 21 amid the pandemic.

At the same time, Canada started gradually loosening some other coronavirus-related restrictive measures in the country. In particular, since mid-May, Ontario, despite remaining in a state of emergency until June 2, has started the first phase of the the three-step plan to reopen the economy, resuming scheduled surgeries and allowing construction sites to return to full capacity. In addition, small businesses have been allowed to resume operations.

