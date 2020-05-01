Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Ecuador Rises by 250 to 24,934 - Ministry of Health

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ecuador has increased by 250 to 24,934 within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 17 to 900 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation reported about 417 new cases and 12 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 231,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.