Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Egypt Nears 20,000 - Ministry of Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Egypt recorded on Wednesday record 910 new cases of the coronavirus, with the total number having reached 19,666, a spokesperson for the national Ministry of Health said.

"910 new positive coronavirus tests have been registered ...

19 people have died of the disease within the past 24 hours," Khaled Mugahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on late Wednesday.

He added that the death toll had reached 816 people, while the number of recoveries stood at 5,205.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 354,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.