Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Egypt Rises by 39 to 366 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Egyptian Health Ministry announced Monday that 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases to 366.

Updated statistics on coronavirus was made public by ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed.

According to the ministry's data, among those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, there are no foreign citizens; the disease was found in Egyptians who had previously been in contact with virus carriers.

Five people have died from the disease over the past day, the total number of fatal cases has risen to 19, another 68 patients have recovered, Mugahed said.

