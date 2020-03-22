Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Georgia Rises To 54 - Authorities
Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:20 PM
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia has increased to 54, the governmental website on monitoring the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in the country said on Sunday.
"There are 54 confirmed cases of infection, three of them recovered, while 2,956 are currently under quarantine, 291 are being under medical supervision," a statement published on the website said.
On Saturday, the Georgian authorities declared the state of emergency in the country in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.