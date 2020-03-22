UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Georgia Rises To 54 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:20 PM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Georgia Rises to 54 - Authorities

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia has increased to 54, the governmental website on monitoring the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in the country said on Sunday.

"There are 54 confirmed cases of infection, three of them recovered, while 2,956 are currently under quarantine, 291 are being under medical supervision," a statement published on the website said.

On Saturday, the Georgian authorities declared the state of emergency in the country in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Georgia Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

21 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

51 minutes ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

2 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

3 hours ago

Dubai Chamber to support public-private partnershi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.