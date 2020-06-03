Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Georgia Rises to 800 - Disease Control Center Chief

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Georgia has risen by four - down from 11 the previous day - to reach 800, head of the national disease control center, Amiran Gamkrelidze, said.

According to the coronavirus monitoring website, the total death toll from COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 13 people.

A total of 634 people have recovered from the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 376,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 6,194,000.