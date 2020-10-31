UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Germany Surpasses 500,000 - Robert Koch Institute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:50 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Germany Surpasses 500,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Germany has confirmed 19,059 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 518,753, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 103 to 10,452 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 18,681 new coronavirus cases and 77 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 45.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

