UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Germany Surpasses 900,000 - Robert Koch Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:00 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Germany Surpasses 900,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Germany has confirmed 22,964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 902,528, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 254 to 13,884 people within the same period of time.

More than 593,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 23,648 new coronavirus cases and 260 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 57.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.37 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Germany Same March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

10 hours ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

10 hours ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

9 hours ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

9 hours ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.